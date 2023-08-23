The Cowlitz Indian Tribe reports a 14-year-old tribal member has been missing since Aug. 9.
The Cowlitz Indian Tribal Public Safety Department is working with the Battle Ground Police Department to locate Chloe "Ty" Bouchard.
Bouchard is described as being 5 foot 5 inches, 124 pounds, with blue eyes and hair that is black on the right side of his head and blonde on the left.
People with information are asked to call Battle Ground Police Department at 360-342-5274 or daniel.ortiz@cityofbg.org or call 911.