Teen charged with intentionally hitting two moving cars in Lexington

Angel Ray Clark, a 19-year-old transient, is charged with intentionally ramming his car into two vehicles while driving in Lexington, according to court documents.

Clark is scheduled to appear 9 a.m. Thursday in Cowlitz County Superior Court to enter a guilty or not-guilty plea for the charges of second-degree assault with a deadly weapon, harassment by threatening to kill or injure, and two counts of hit-and-run of a vehicle.

On Halloween, just before noon, deputies of the Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office report they were dispatched to the 1400 block of West Side Highway, near Kerby's Fish, in response to a hit-and-run. The victim told police Clark was driving erratically on the Lexington Bridge, and a piece of the suspect's vehicle "had flown off and had struck" the victim's car, according to a police report.

The victim allegedly told police three people exited the suspect's car, including the driver Clark, saying he had a gun and was going to shoot him. The suspect then jumped back into his car and reversed, ramming the victim's car while the 57-year-old driver was inside, according to the police report.

Later, police received another emergency call from a man, 69, who claimed he saw a white car with "front-end damage," that matched the other victim's description of the suspect's car, and that the busted white car also struck his vehicle, according to the report.

Police later met with the suspect's passengers, who allegedly identified him and said they witnessed Clark strike two vehicles and flee. Cowlitz County deputies arrested Clark on Nov. 27, and court records show he was released on a $5,000 bond the next day.

Clark has to maintain a minimum distance of 100 yards from the victims and surrender any weapons to local police, according to court records.