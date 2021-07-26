Teen allegedly stabs another in neck Friday in Longview

An argument between teenagers left one stabbed in the neck Friday evening at a Longview apartment.
Longview Police Capt. Branden McNew said the victim was sent to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Officers received a report of a juvenile allegedly stabbing another around 6 p.m., Friday, in the 3000 block of Pennsylvania Street, McNew said.
When officers arrived, the suspect was not present, but was located and arrested on assault charges that evening, he added.
