 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Teen allegedly stabs another in neck Friday in Longview
0 comments
editor's pick top story

Teen allegedly stabs another in neck Friday in Longview

{{featured_button_text}}
Police Lights - stock WEB ONLY

An argument between teenagers left one stabbed in the neck Friday evening at a Longview apartment.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Longview Police Capt. Branden McNew said the victim was sent to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Officers received a report of a juvenile allegedly stabbing another around 6 p.m., Friday, in the 3000 block of Pennsylvania Street, McNew said.

When officers arrived, the suspect was not present, but was located and arrested on assault charges that evening, he added. 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden, Iraqi PM discuss end of US combat mission

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News