Three Kelso schools were temporarily placed on lockdown Wednesday afternoon after someone called the police and made violent threats toward Kelso High School.

Tuesday, a false bomb threat was also made toward Kelso’s Huntington Middle School, causing an evacuation.

Kelso School District spokesperson Michele Nerland said at roughly 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, the Kelso Police Department received a phone call threatening violence at Kelso High School. Out of caution, police placed Kelso High School, nearby Coweeman Middle School and Kelso Virtual Academy — located about 7 minutes west — on lockdown for at least 30 minutes. The all clear was announced at 2 p.m.

Nerland called the Wednesday hoax “swatting.” The FBI describes “swatting,” as calling 911 and faking an emergency that draws a response from law enforcement — usually a SWAT team. No SWAT team was called to the schools on Wednesday, and Nerland said the police determined the call was a hoax.