SWAT team, Longview police detain Longview business owner Thursday night

A man living in a closed Longview salon was detained by SWAT members Thursday night after he insinuated he would fire at law enforcement if they entered the building, police say.

Officers were looking for Sterling Wayne McCoy, 53, because of a protection order violation when they spotted his car outside Sterling Salon in the 1400 block of 14th Avenue around 8 p.m. Thursday, said Longview Capt. Branden McNew.

McCoy wasn't booked into jail by Longview officers for roughly 2.5 hours because he refused to answer the door to police and implied he would harm them.

McNew said McCoy did not answer when police knocked on the salon's door, though the officers could see him inside.

McCoy was seen armed inside the building near a Red Canoe Credit Union and Elam's Mattress Gallery. He made officers believe he would start a gunfight if they attempted to arrest him, McNew added.

Members of the roughly 18-person SWAT team opened the salon door with a ram and McCoy surrendered peacefully, McNew said. Several firearms were found in the building, he added.

A protection order was filed against McCoy in Cowlitz County Superior Court on Feb. 22 and an unlawful harassment order was filed by a different person two days prior.

McCoy was in the Cowlitz County Jail as of Friday morning on suspicion of two counts of violating a no-contact order, resisting arrest and obstructing a public servant.

