 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
SWAT assists Longview police with search Thursday afternoon on 21st and Maple
0 comments
breaking editor's pick

SWAT assists Longview police with search Thursday afternoon on 21st and Maple

{{featured_button_text}}
S.W.A.T. officers (copy)

Lower Columbia S.W.A.T. responds to a scene in March 2019.

 Alex Bruell

Lower Columbia SWAT was called out to assist the Longview Police Department's Criminal Investigations Unit Thursday afternoon in the area of 21st Avenue and Maple Street. 

Longview police were serving a search warrant and called SWAT to help because the location was "where armed and potentially dangerous suspects were believed to be," Longview Police Department Captain Branden McNew said. 

The investigation stems from an incident that occurred last night in Longview, McNew said, but because it is "an ongoing investigation with potentially armed suspects, no other information can be released at this time other than to say there are suspects still at large and there is no known ongoing threat to the community." 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Shortage of hospitality workers

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News