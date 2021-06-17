SWAT assists Longview police with search Thursday afternoon on 21st and Maple

Lower Columbia SWAT was called out to assist the Longview Police Department's Criminal Investigations Unit Thursday afternoon in the area of 21st Avenue and Maple Street.
Longview police were serving a search warrant and called SWAT to help because the location was "where armed and potentially dangerous suspects were believed to be," Longview Police Department Captain Branden McNew said.
The investigation stems from an incident that occurred last night in Longview, McNew said, but because it is "an ongoing investigation with potentially armed suspects, no other information can be released at this time other than to say there are suspects still at large and there is no known ongoing threat to the community."
Marissa Heffernan
Reporter
