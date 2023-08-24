Longview police apprehend an Oregon man Monday suspected of driving under the influence and traveling in the wrong direction.

According to Longview Police Sgt. Tim Watson , Joshua Molash, 35, of Estacada, Oregon, faces multiple charges, from resisting arrest, obstruction, and driving under the influence.

The incident transpired before 9 p.m. when officers of the Longview Police Department and troopers from the Washington State Patrol rushed to the intersection of Third Avenue and Tennant Way.

Several people called 911 to report a driver, later identified as Molash, operating a white Isuzu box truck, going in the wrong direction on Tennant Way.

One driver reported they were nearly struck head on by a box truck, which was described traveling at "highway speeds," said Watson.

Watson said via email that Molash "showed signs of impairment" when Longview police officers initially approached him while he was in the driver's seat and his vehicle was stopped on the side of the road near Third Avenue and Tennant Way.

When police arrested Molash, he allegedly attempted to flee but was tackled to the ground, resulting in minor facial injuries, said Watson.

After obtaining a search warrant from a district court judge to obtain a blood sample from Molash, the sample was later sent to the crime lab for analysis to determine possible alcohol and drug concentration.

Molash was booked into the Cowlitz County Jail and has since been released, according to the jail website.