Erik John Meiser, 48, is set to appear in Cowlitz County Superior Court on March 30 to set a new trial date for his case involving the 2012 murder of a homeless man along the Cowlitz River.

Meiser was convicted of a different murder in Oregon and is accused of a third murder in Utah — all of which occurred around the same time.

In Cowlitz County, Meiser faces one count of murder in the first degree for allegedly stabbing an unhoused man to death, later identified as Nicholaus Ray Fickett, 28, at a transient camp in Kelso.

According to the probable cause statement, a Cowlitz County deputy reported around 11:19 a.m., July 27, 2012, to Cowlitz Gardens Road and North Pacific Avenue for a welfare check after receiving a call about an "unresponsive subject."

Cowlitz County Sheriff's Deputy Fred Taylor reports he came upon a partially collapsed tent and saw parts of a body sticking out and tan shorts nearby.

Taylor reports that the victim "appeared" to have a "puncture wound" on his neck and arm and there was a "large amount of blood staining and pooling" on and in the tent.

An autopsy conducted on Fickett found stab wounds on his head, ear, face, neck, chest, arms and hands. His death has been ruled a homicide due to "multiple stab wounds," court records show.

On Oct. 3, 2012, Meiser, an inmate in the Clackamas County Jail, told authorities he wanted to talk with the Kelso police about the killing. He would later divulge significant evidence to investigators, like the victim's description and his own whereabouts at the time of Fickett's death.

Meiser, diagnosed with a mental illness, was given a life sentence for allegedly hacking a Lake Oswego man to death with a machete in a fatal home invasion in 2012 in Clackamas County.

Local items collected as evidence included a green knife sheath and pair of tan shorts soaked with a "reddish/brown" color, court records show.

After a police interview and a search warrant to obtain a blood sample from Meiser, a Washington State Patrol forensic scientist found a match between the DNA on the green knife sheath and shorts and Meiser.

Meiser has an extensive criminal history spanning four states.

According to a report by the Salt Lake Tribune, Meiser is also accused of slashing a man in the face with a box cutter at a transit center in Ogden, Utah, also in 2012.

Lt. Will Farr of the Ogden Police Department told The Daily News they would have to wait until the conclusion of Meiser's trial and possible time served before extraditing him to Utah.