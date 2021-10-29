Suspect pleads not guilty to murder of body found Oct. 6 in Kelso

The suspect in the murder of a man found in Kelso earlier this month pleaded not guilty to eight felony charges, including first-degree premeditated murder, Thursday in Cowlitz County Superior Court.

Jeremiah Mathews, 34, was arrested by a regional SWAT team in Vancouver on Oct. 14 after police released a photo and description looking for Mathews, who they described as "armed and dangerous." Mathews was arrested for the suspected murder of a man found Oct. 6 in the 2100 block of South River Road in Kelso.

'Armed and dangerous' suspect's alleged victim died of a gunshot to the head, officials say Officials say a body found in early October near the Cowlitz River died by homicide. The suspect is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday.

Wednesday, the Cowlitz County Coroner said the man — William Henry Williams, 54, — died from a gunshot wound to the head. His death was ruled a homicide.

According to the probable cause statement that led to Mathews's arrest, a witness led police to the body. Mathews told the witness he planned to kill Williams because he suspected he worked for the police, reports the statement. The witness said she heard a gunshot when Mathews and Williams were together. She said Mathews then drove over the body with the alleged victim's truck, buried the body and burned evidence. A friend of Mathews also said Mathews told him a similar story, according to the probable cause statement.

Mathews is being held without bail in the Cowlitz County Jail. He is charged with first-degree premeditated murder, first-degree murder in the course of another crime, first-degree robbery by inflicting bodily injury, second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, first-degree trafficking stolen property, forgery and two counts of second-degree possession of stolen property. His trial is scheduled for May 24, 2022.

