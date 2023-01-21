Suspect in Thursday's Longview shooting identified

The suspected gunman in Thursday's shooting that sent multiple schools into lockdown has been identified as 21-year-old Longview resident Asa McVay Keith Kelley.

According to booking records, Kelley was arrested on suspicion of first-degree assault, reckless endangerment and unlawful possession of a firearm. Kelley was in Cowlitz County Jail as of Saturday morning.

Longview police spokesperson Capt. Branden McNew said officers responded to the 200 block of Baltimore Street — five blocks away from St. Helens Elementary — around 1:30 p.m. Thursday after receiving multiple emergency calls regarding gunfire.

McNew said police found enough evidence that a shooting occurred after police arrived in an alley and took Kelley into custody near the 700 block of 33rd Avenue after a brief standoff.

Longview Public Schools' R.A. Long High School, Monticello Middle School and Olympic Elementary schools delayed the release of students due to the shooting.