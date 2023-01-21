 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Suspect in Thursday's Longview shooting identified

The suspected gunman in Thursday's shooting that sent multiple schools into lockdown has been identified as 21-year-old Longview resident Asa McVay Keith Kelley.

According to booking records, Kelley was arrested on suspicion of first-degree assault, reckless endangerment and unlawful possession of a firearm. Kelley was in Cowlitz County Jail as of Saturday morning. 

The shooting happened in the Northgate neighborhood early Wednesday, Jan. 11. The two victims apparently were shot in Bitter Lake and drove south to Northgate.

Longview police spokesperson Capt. Branden McNew said officers responded to the 200 block of Baltimore Street — five blocks away from St. Helens Elementary — around 1:30 p.m. Thursday after receiving multiple emergency calls regarding gunfire.

McNew said police found enough evidence that a shooting occurred after police arrived in an alley and took Kelley into custody near the 700 block of 33rd Avenue after a brief standoff.

Longview Public Schools' R.A. Long High School, Monticello Middle School and Olympic Elementary schools delayed the release of students due to the shooting.

