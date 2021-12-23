Suspect in six summer brush fires in Kelso pleads not guilty to arson Thursday

A Longview man police say deliberately set six summer brush fires in Kelso, including one that required wildfire firefighters to extinguish, pleaded not guilty Thursday in Cowlitz County Superior Court.

Kevin Paul Reid, 44, pleaded not guilty to six counts of second-degree arson for six fires between July 7 and Aug. 30, between the 3400 and 3800 blocks of Allen Street in Kelso. A countywide burn ban was in place during this time due to dry conditions.

Arson charges

Investigators traced an ignited wooden shingle found at the July 14 fire to a nearby business that uses the product, states a probable cause statement that led to Reid’s arrest. Deputies report all the fires were reported during Reid’s 15-minute work breaks, according to his time cards. They say he also was a suspect in a 2016 prison arson.

The probable cause report says a "large" Aug. 30 fire off Allen Street was ruled as arson by a state investigation, and was extinguished by Washington State Department of Natural Resources wildland firefighters and a helicopter releasing water.

Five of the fires occurred on one person’s forested property, which borders Weyerhaeuser timberland, and one occurred on a Cowlitz Public Utility District power pole, according to deputies. Investigators say a plastic container, located near the damaged pole after the Aug. 4 fire, contained gasoline.

Arrest

Court documents show a Cowlitz deputy arrested Reid Dec. 11 after he admitted to driving recklessly to avoid being pulled over. On Dec. 15, he was charged with attempting to elude a police vehicle and making a false statement to a public servant for that case, and the six counts of second-degree arson in the separate case. He pleaded not guilty to all charges Thursday.

His trial for eluding police and making a false statement is scheduled for March 15, 2022.

Reid was released from the Cowlitz County Jail on a $15,000 bond Dec. 18, according to jail staff.

