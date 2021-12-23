Suspect in 2012 homeless man's murder extradited to Cowlitz County

A man serving a life sentence for murder in Oregon could soon face trial in Cowlitz County for a 2012 murder in Kelso.

Erik Meiser, 47, was transferred into the Cowlitz County Jail on Tuesday night and made a preliminary court appearance Wednesday afternoon. Meiser is being charged by Cowlitz County prosecutors in the death of Nicholaus Fickett, a homeless man who was found stabbed in his tent along the Cowlitz River banks in the summer of 2012.

Meiser was extradited from the Eastern Oregon Correctional Institution, where he was serving a life sentence for the 2012 killing of Fritz Hayes in the driveway outside his Lake Oswego home. Meiser's sentence was split between the Oregon State Hospital and state prison due to his history of delusions and schizophrenia.

Cowlitz County prosecutors first charged Meiser with the Kelso killing in 2016, while his other case was going through the Oregon court system.

According to the warrant for Meiser's arrest, Meiser allegedly talked about Fickett's death to another inmate while he was being held in Clackamas County jail for Hayes' murder. The arrest warrant said Meiser's DNA was later found on two items left in Fickett's tent.

Mesier was found capable to stand trial for the Lake Oswego killing and he was convicted in 2017.

A spokesman for the Eastern Oregon Correctional Facility said Meiser was transferred there in September from the Oregon State Penitentiary. The extradition agreement with Cowlitz County was reached in October.

Questions remain about why Meiser's case was moving ahead now, nearly five years after he was first charged, or how the case will proceed through the courts. County prosecutor Ryan Jurvakainen and Meiser's court-appointed defense attorney, Ian Maher, could not be reached for comment on Thursday.

