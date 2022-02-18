Suspect dead, Centralia officer stabbed Friday during attempted arrest in Chehalis

CHEHALIS — The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the stabbing of a Centralia police officer and the subsequent fatal shooting of the suspect on Friday in Chehalis.

At 10:15 a.m. on Friday, detectives from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department were attempting to arrest a 32-year-old male in the 400 block of Northeast Adams Avenue in Chehalis, according to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office. The man was suspected in a second-degree rape of a child case, according to the sheriff’s office.

The suspect appeared to reach for a weapon and one of the Pierce County detectives discharged their firearm, according to the sheriff’s office.

The suspect then fled on foot.

“Area law enforcement agencies began to respond and a K9 track ensued,” according to the news release. “The K9 located the suspect in the 100 block of SW Alfred St. in Chehalis at about 12:15 p.m.. While making contact with the suspect, a Centralia police officer was stabbed in the head and back area. Officers from the Centralia Police Department then discharged their firearms, striking the suspect. The suspect was declared deceased on scene despite lifesaving efforts. The injured officer was transported by medical aid in order to undergo surgery, and is in stable condition.”

Prior to the shooting, Chehalis City Hall was in lockdown for approximately one hour due to the police activity on Adams Street.

The Chehalis Police Department soon received reports from the 400 block of North Market Street of shots fired in the area, according to a department spokesperson.

Responding officers arrived at the scene and made contact with the Pierce County detectives as they were chasing a suspect.

The Chehalis Police Department then called in the Centralia Police Department and the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office to assist.

The Centralia Police Department then deployed K9 Samson, who is paired with Officer Stephen Summers, to locate the subject.

K9 Samson located the subject in the 100 block of Southwest Alfred Street at approximately 12:15 p.m., according to the sheriff’s office.

While making contact with the suspect, a Centralia Police Officer was stabbed in the head and back area. Officers from the Centralia Police Department then discharged their firearms, striking the suspect.

Law enforcement had not released the names of the deceased subject and the injured officer as of 4:30 p.m. on Friday.

One Alfred Street resident, Amy Nile, told The Chronicle she saw someone who gave her “a weird feeling” walk past her house and a few seconds later, she heard what sounded like a fight break out close to her window.

She then heard what sounded like gunshots nearby.

“It sounded like they shot my porch,” she said.

She got down onto the ground, locked her door and went to get her phone so she could call the police, she said.

As soon as she did that, Nile reportedly saw an officer with a large gun run past her window.

She heard someone, presumably an officer, shout “‘he’s got a knife, he’s got a knife,’ like he was warning the other officer,” she said.

Moments later, she said she saw the subject fall down, dead.

While Lewis County Sheriff’s Office is the primary investigating agency for the independent investigation, the Chehalis Police Department, Thurston County Sheriff’s Office, Mason County Sheriff’s Office and the Washington State Patrol are assisting with the investigation. Anyone with information on the incident should contact the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office at 360-748-9286.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0