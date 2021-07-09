Struck by car, Longview victim speaks out following arrest of driver

Longview officers arrested Ricker after he allegedly hit and killed Darryl Orr, 56, with his truck in the 800 block of 14th Avenue.

Police reported a witness saw Ricker allegedly strike Orr with his gray Dodge RAM around 2 p.m., Wednesday, after a dispute. Orr died at the scene, police said.

Prevention

Longview Police Capt. Branden McNew said pedestrian accidents caused by drivers intentionally hitting people are rare. More common reasons for accidents include drivers speeding or pedestrians not following traffic rules, like not using a crosswalk.

Cyclist advocate Dave Fine said the June 30 incident was “just a terrible event,” and not necessarily the reason locals are trying to make streets safer for pedestrians and cyclists.

He said he is looking forward to a city study to review speed limits in association with vehicular collisions involving pedestrians and cyclists. The study is set to be completed by Aug. 26 and speed limits could lower as a result. Fine said lowering speed limits helps minimize injuries and prevent deaths.

According to the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety, the average risk of pedestrian death is 10% when hit by a vehicle traveling 23 mph and increases to 90% when the vehicle reaches 58 mph.