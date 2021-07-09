Struck by car, Longview victim speaks out following arrest of driver

An Independence Day celebration turned into a nightmare for Longview resident Keilah Thostenson when a driver struck her near her home, sped away and left her bleeding in the street.
Witnesses said they tried to stop the erratic driver, identified as Corey Miller, 47, of Longview.
Thostenson said Miller looked her in the eyes before stepping on the gas. Police said Miller denies driving erratically or impaired or hitting anyone.
Longview officials are aiming to decrease the city’s high rate of pedestrian accidents by possibly lowering speed limits and teaching traffic safety, but two recent collisions appear to be less accidental.
The state’s traffic commission ranks Longview the fifth most dangerous city for pedestrians.
Arrest and victim’s account
Longview officers arrested Miller on Thursday on suspicion of vehicular assault and hit and run with injury in Thostenson’s case.
Thostenson said her family was lighting fireworks in the street around 10:30 p.m., Sunday, in front of their home in the 3000 block of Fir Street, when an orange 2014 Dodge Dart charged down the road, barely missing a group of neighbors before heading toward her 16-year-old son.
Thostenson said she jumped between her son and the vehicle.
Witnesses reported they tried to prevent Miller from continuing on the street when he paused near Thostenson, Longview Police Department Sgt. Doug Kazensky said.
Thostenson said a neighbor tried to open the driver’s-side door and remove Miller’s keys because he appeared impaired. The open door hit Thostenson as Miller left the scene, Kazensky said.
Miller posted bail Thursday.
Longview officials are aiming to make city streets safer by considering lowered speed limits where pedestrians and cyclists have been hit.
When the Go Fourth Festival’s fireworks ended, the crowd leaving Lake Sacajawea surrounded Thostenson as she laid on the road bleeding, waiting for paramedics.
Thostenson said she suffered a gash on the back of her head and a concussion, and still cannot work or drive because of dizziness and a “foggy brain.”
Thostenson said her medication for a heart transplant (which she received about five years ago) makes her bones brittle. She said doctors deem her minor injuries as a miracle.
“I’m just thankful that my kids weren’t hurt and I wasn’t critically injured,” she said.
A hit and run with a murder charge
The accident follows a June 30 fatal hit and run in the parking lot behind the Traveler’s Inn in Longview where the suspect was charged with intentionally killing a man.
Andrew Ricker, 33, of Kelso was charged with first-degree premeditated murder and death in a hit and run. Jail records show he is still in custody with a $200,000 bond. His arraignment is set for July 15 in Cowlitz County Superior Court.
Longview officers arrested Ricker after he allegedly hit and killed Darryl Orr, 56, with his truck in the 800 block of 14th Avenue.
An arrest was made in Wednesday’s fatal hit and run that occurred in the parking lot behind the Traveler’s Inn in Longview.
Police reported a witness saw Ricker allegedly strike Orr with his gray Dodge RAM around 2 p.m., Wednesday, after a dispute. Orr died at the scene, police said.
Prevention
Longview Police Capt. Branden McNew said pedestrian accidents caused by drivers intentionally hitting people are rare. More common reasons for accidents include drivers speeding or pedestrians not following traffic rules, like not using a crosswalk.
Cyclist advocate Dave Fine said the June 30 incident was “just a terrible event,” and not necessarily the reason locals are trying to make streets safer for pedestrians and cyclists.
He said he is looking forward to a city study to review speed limits in association with vehicular collisions involving pedestrians and cyclists. The study is set to be completed by Aug. 26 and speed limits could lower as a result. Fine said lowering speed limits helps minimize injuries and prevent deaths.
According to the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety, the average risk of pedestrian death is 10% when hit by a vehicle traveling 23 mph and increases to 90% when the vehicle reaches 58 mph.
Thostenson estimated Miller was going at least 40 mph down the street with a 25 mph speed limit. She said motorists often drive over the speed limit near her home. A sign on her street cautions drivers to slow down because children play in the area.
The state ranks Longview the fifth in the state for most pedestrian accidents per 100,000 population. Longview is preceded by Fife, SeaTac, Tukwila and Everett.
According to Longview police, 83 pedestrians were hit by vehicles from 2014 to 2020, resulting in 78 injuries and seven fatalities.
McNew also plans to resurrect the department’s bike unit this year and deploy officers around the city to teach pedestrian and cyclist safety.