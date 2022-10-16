Stopped car causes four-vehicle pileup early Sunday on I-5 in Kelso

A 33-year-old Ferndale man is suspected of blocking an Interstate 5 lane and causing a four-vehicle pileup that sent two people to the hospital early Sunday morning in Kelso.

The driver, Jeremy J. Burger, was transported to the hospital and is suspected of second-degree negligent driving, according to Washington State Patrol.

Troopers say Burger's 2001 Honda Civic was stopped near milepost 36 on northbound I-5, partially blocking the left lane, when three drivers, also in the left lane, hit his car or each other's vehicles around 1:20 a.m.

Gina C. Yoon, 26, of Bellevue swerved her 2013 Toyota Prius to avoid collision, but hit Burger. Yoon was transported to PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center and her vehicle totaled, according to Washington State Patrol.

Troopers report Charlotte R. Layman, 40, of Moxee, Washington struck Burger's vehicle in a 2021 Tesla. Larry V. Pierce, 62, of Tacoma struck Layman's vehicle with a 2015 Dodge Dart. Neither of the last drivers were injured and their vehicles were driven from the scene, according to state patrol.