Stolen truck dumped, set on fire at Martin Bar at the Port of Woodland

A stolen vehicle was set on fire at Martin Bar on Thursday morning, and the Port of Woodland is asking for public help in stopping illegal dumping and burning at the location.

"We would like to thank Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office, Cowlitz 1 Fire and Jack's Towing for their assistance regarding a stolen vehicle that was set ablaze at Martin Bar last week," the port said on Facebook. "We are seeing a lot of illegal dumping of contractor material, landscaping debris and dumped vehicles and equipment, much of it being set on fire at both Martin Bar and Austin Point."

The sheriff's office received a call just after 8:15 a.m. Thursday reporting a service truck with a trailer burnt on Martin Bar. When law enforcement arrived, the engine still was smoldering, according to 911 call logs. The owner in Yacolt said it was stolen.

In September, a fisherman called in discarded insulation on Austin Point that had been set on fire and caught surrounding brush and trees on fire. In May, a boat also was abandoned at Austin Point, according to the port.

The port asks if anyone sees something to "please report it to the Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office."

