 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Stolen truck dumped, set on fire at Martin Bar at the Port of Woodland

Martin Point fire

The Cowlitz County sheriff's office got a call just after 8:15 a.m. Thursday reporting a service truck with a trailer burnt on Martin Bar.

 Port of Woodland, Contributed

A stolen vehicle was set on fire at Martin Bar on Thursday morning, and the Port of Woodland is asking for public help in stopping illegal dumping and burning at the location.

"We would like to thank Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office, Cowlitz 1 Fire and Jack's Towing for their assistance regarding a stolen vehicle that was set ablaze at Martin Bar last week," the port said on Facebook. "We are seeing a lot of illegal dumping of contractor material, landscaping debris and dumped vehicles and equipment, much of it being set on fire at both Martin Bar and Austin Point."

Austin Point development plans moving ahead

The sheriff's office received a call just after 8:15 a.m. Thursday reporting a service truck with a trailer burnt on Martin Bar. When law enforcement arrived, the engine still was smoldering, according to 911 call logs. The owner in Yacolt said it was stolen. 

In September, a fisherman called in discarded insulation on Austin Point that had been set on fire and caught surrounding brush and trees on fire. In May, a boat also was abandoned at Austin Point, according to the port.

People are also reading…

The port asks if anyone sees something to "please report it to the Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office."

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Retiring Woodland commissioner embodied community service

Retiring Woodland commissioner embodied community service

Boon was elected in 1997 and took the District 1 seat in January 1998. In addition to being a port commissioner, he owned and operated a dairy farm in Woodland before selling it in the 1990s, and later became the manager for Cowlitz County Diking District 2 until his retirement in 2016.

Watch Now: Related Video

NYC to impose vaccine mandate on private employers

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News