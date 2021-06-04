State, tribal police shoot driver of vehicle that fled Kelso traffic stop Thursday

State and tribal police shot the driver of a vehicle Thursday following a chase that started in Kelso and ended with arrests near ilani Casino in Ridgefield.

The driver and a passenger were taken into custody and the driver is "in serious but stable condition" at a hospital, according to the Southwest Washington Independent Investigative Team, which is investigating the officer-involved shooting.

The names of the driver, passenger and officers who fired their weapons have not been released. The lead investigator for the incident at the Clark County Sheriff's Office could not be reached for comment.

A Kelso officer pulled over the driver during a traffic stop Thursday, but he sped away, according to the investigative team.

Washington State Patrol troopers reported seeing a vehicle that matched the description of the fleeing driver's car around 7:15 p.m.

The driver sped up to over 100 mph on Interstate 5 when troopers tried to pull him over, according to the state.

The driver took the ilani Casino exit and hit another vehicle on the off ramp, disabling the fleeing vehicle in the nearby roundabout, according to the investigative team.