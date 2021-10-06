 Skip to main content
State to honor DeRosier, Kalama officers who helped him, Friday
State to honor DeRosier, Kalama officers who helped him, Friday

DeRosier memorial

A permanent memorial for Cowlitz County Deputy Justin DeRosier is surrounded by flowers in 2020 near where DeRosier was fatally shot in April 2019, in Kalama. 

 Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office, Contributed

A Cowlitz County fallen deputy and two Kalama officers who helped him, will be honored by the state Friday in Olympia.

Cowlitz County Deputy Justin DeRosier, Kalama Sgt. Steven Parker, Kalama Officer Jeff Skeie and 11 other law enforcement agents will be recognized at the Washington State Law Enforcement Medal of Honor Ceremony noon Friday at the state capitol campus.

Washington State Gov. Jay Inslee and Attorney General Bob Ferguson are scheduled to speak, following an invocation by Cowlitz County Chaplain Doug Fields.

Cowlitz County Sheriff Brad Thurman said the annual event was postponed twice due to the pandemic and will honor medal recipients in 2019 and 2020. He said the event is not open to the general public.

Families of fallen officers will be escorted by the Honor Guard to receive their medals, according to the event's program. 

Parker and Skeie responded to DeRosier’s call after he was shot on April 13, 2019, while investigating a report of a blocking motorhome in Kalama. DeRosier died in the hospital the next day.

According to the event's program, medals of honor are awarded to law enforcement officers who were killed or seriously injured, as well as those who displayed "exceptional meritorious conduct."

"This is the highest honor for law enforcement in the state," Thurman said. 

