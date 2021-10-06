State to honor DeRosier, Kalama officers who helped him, Friday

A Cowlitz County fallen deputy and two Kalama officers who helped him, will be honored by the state Friday in Olympia.

Cowlitz County Deputy Justin DeRosier, Kalama Sgt. Steven Parker, Kalama Officer Jeff Skeie and 11 other law enforcement agents will be recognized at the Washington State Law Enforcement Medal of Honor Ceremony noon Friday at the state capitol campus.

Washington State Gov. Jay Inslee and Attorney General Bob Ferguson are scheduled to speak, following an invocation by Cowlitz County Chaplain Doug Fields.

Cowlitz County Sheriff Brad Thurman said the annual event was postponed twice due to the pandemic and will honor medal recipients in 2019 and 2020. He said the event is not open to the general public.

Families of fallen officers will be escorted by the Honor Guard to receive their medals, according to the event's program.

Parker and Skeie responded to DeRosier’s call after he was shot on April 13, 2019, while investigating a report of a blocking motorhome in Kalama. DeRosier died in the hospital the next day.