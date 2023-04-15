Andra Ruth Blondin, a Longview attorney and former Cowlitz County court commissioner, had her license suspended last year by the Washington State Supreme Court for delaying and obstructing a disciplinary investigation, according to documents obtained by The Daily News.

As part of the investigation by the Office of Disciplinary Council, a division of the Washington Bar Association, Blondin was ordered to turn over documents.

She did not.

Over the course of a year, the office tried unsuccessfully to get copies of documents to clear up an allegation brought by a former employee. Stymied, the office petitioned the state's high court on Oct. 13, that her license be suspended “pending cooperation with ODC’s investigation,” as stated in the formal complaint.

The bar’s petition was granted by Washington State Supreme Court Chief Justice Steven Gonzalez on Nov. 17 and went into effect on Dec. 1.

Jennifer Olegario, communication and outreach manager for the Washington State Bar Association, told The Daily News that Blondin's suspension would remain in effect until she becomes compliant. The Daily News could not reach Blondin prior to deadline.

Since the suspension, more complaints have come forward. On April 4, under the Washington Supreme Court's Rules for Enforcement of Lawyer Conduct, the ODC filed a formal complaint against Blondin for not cooperating in the employee's grievance investigation and a separate grievance involving a former client for allegedly not returning their files.

Blondin could face "disciplinary action, probation, restitution, and assessment of the cost and expenses of these proceedings,” according to the formal complaint.

The allegations

Blondin started practicing law in Washington in 1998 and served as a court commissioner from May 2011 to December 2021.

After working for Blondin as a legal assistant for six years, an employee filed a grievance in November 2021 with the Office of Disciplinary Counsel, alleging that Blondin withheld roughly 25% of her paycheck for Social Security, Medicare and federal income taxes but did not turn these funds over to the Internal Revenue Service.

According to its website, the Washington State Supreme Court has “delegated authority” to the Office of Disciplinary Counsel to be “responsible for reviewing, investigating and prosecuting grievances about the ethical conduct of Washington lawyers.”

Blondin received a letter from the Office of Disciplinary Counsel, or ODC, on Feb. 14, 2022, requesting tax documents and quarterly reports, providing correspondence with the IRS and the employee's W-2 forms, according to Washington State Supreme Court documents.

ODC sent a second letter on Mar 17, 2022, warning Blondin could face a subpoena and deposition if she did not respond within 10 days of receiving the letter. Still, she did not comply. A subpoena and deposition followed.

Depositions

Blondin was peppered with questions during a deposition, first held May 13, 2022, and continued on June 16, asking why she did not provide the documents requested over a period of eight months.

During the May 13 deposition, Blondin was asked directly, "the subpoena also asks for any and all documents showing payments of Social Security tax on behalf of (the employee). Did you bring those with you today?"

After hemming and hawing a bit, she said, “ No, I didn't provide them today."

Blondin largely placed the blame for not having the required documents on the accounting software QuickBooks, saying in response to a question: "So most of my information is on QuickBooks, which I believed I could just print off copies of what was prepared prior, but my QuickBooks has not been cooperating."

She was again asked for tax documents from 2016, to which Blondin said, "I have to find them. I'm telling you that I thought I could pull these up on QuickBooks. My QuickBooks is down, and I have to go through 2016 files to do so."

Bar attorney Francesca D’Angelo pressed Blondin on whether she sought duplicate copies from the IRS, to which she responded, “I did not.”

In the second half of the deposition, conducted on June 16, Blondin was asked again for past tax documents. "Have you brought your Form 941 for 2014, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, and 2021 with you today?

Blondin replied, "No. I'm still looking — searching my records. I haven't had time."

Blondin, through her attorneys, responded to the petition for her suspension, writing that not only did she cooperate with the investigation but that she "responded to the ODC's subpoena to the best of her abilities by providing the requested records in her possession, and she has made herself available for two separate depositions."

The documents that she was not able to provide, she said, do not constitute a "failure to cooperate with the ODC's grievance investigation."

In response papers, the ODC said Blondin's testimony contradicted her attorneys' assertions. In her depositions, she testified that "many of the documents requested were contained in (her) QuickBooks account and other physical file folders."