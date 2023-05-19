VANCOUVER — Officials say a standoff between law enforcement and a Kelso man suffering from mental health issues ended safely late Thursday off Interstate 5 near Vancouver with no arrests or people injured.

Law enforcement were summoned at roughly 10:51 p.m. to Milepost 5 on the side of the northbound lane, according to a press release by the Clark County Sheriff's Office, after emergency workers called authorities.

American Medical Response workers were transporting a 37-year-old Kelso man when medics say the patient "became combative" and was attempting to retrieve "unknown items" from his bag. The press release does not say whether he had a weapon.

In response to the outburst, the medics pulled over the ambulance and exited the vehicle. A standoff between the patient and police ensued on the side of the highway for about half an hour. Authorities say the man was seen "peeking out" of the ambulance's back doors.

After deputies made phone contact with the patient, they negotiated a safe end to the standoff and he surrendered.

He was later placed in another ambulance and sent to a nearby hospital.

Sgt. Chris Skidmore, public information officer for the Clark County Sheriff's Office, told The Daily News no charges were filed against the patient and called the incident a mental health assist.