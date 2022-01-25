St. Helens man sentenced to federal prison Tuesday for child rape

A St. Helens man was sentenced to federal prison Tuesday for recording himself raping a child, as well as secretly videoing another child using the bathroom.

Anthony Wayne Dewey, 60, was sentenced to nearly 27 years in prison in the U.S. District Court of Oregon, according to prosecutors. Dewey pleaded guilty to two counts of sexually exploiting a child on Nov. 7, 2019, reports U.S. District Court of Oregon.

St. Helens police arrested Dewey in 2017 after an 11-year-old told officials Dewey inappropriately touched the minor at age 6, according to a previous report by The Daily News.

Officials found videos of Dewey abusing the child from the ages of 4 to 11 years old at Dewey’s homes in Oregon and Washington state, following a search warrant, report prosecutors. Police also discovered hidden camera footage of a different minor using the bathroom, says the U.S. District Court of Oregon.

This case was investigated by the FBI, and the Longview and St. Helens police departments, according to U.S. District Court of Oregon.

Dewey was also convicted in 2009 after hiding a camera inside the bathroom of his Cowlitz County home, report prosecutors.

