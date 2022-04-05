St. Helens man indicted for rape

ST. HELENS, Ore. — A Columbia County Grand Jury indicted a St. Helens man for sexually motivated charges involving two victims after an investigation by the department, officials report.
Garrett Sukau, 23, of St. Helens, was indicted Thursday for strangulation, first-degree rape, first-degree sexual abuse, first-degree unlawful sexual penetration and five counts of first-degree sodomy.
A victim reported being sexually assaulted by Sukau to St. Helens police officers, who say they arrested Sukau and booked him into the Columbia County Jail on March 26. A second victim came forward after his arrest.
Anyone with information related to these investigations should call St. Helens Detective Matthew Smith at 503-366-8213 or send an email to him at msmith@sthelensoregon.gov.