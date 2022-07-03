Some Highlands residents feel unsafe, so they revived a block watch program with Longview police

Some Highlands residents say crime has gotten worse over the last year and they don't feel safe. A group of them is reviving the neighborhood's block watch program to clean up streets at a grassroots level.

Residents are working together to keep an eye on suspicious neighborhood activities and relaying reports, photographs and videos to police to catch suspects and prevent future crimes.

"We have seen that block watches are successful,” said Longview Police Chief Robert Huhta. “People take ownership of their neighborhoods but not by taking the law into their own hands.”

'You have to help'

Shannon Gilman has lived in the Highlands neighborhood for 14 years. She said the escalation of possible minor crimes around her home began in late 2021 and has gotten as bad as she can remember.

Neighbors told her they saw somebody entering her yard at night. Tools were moved around in her backyard and cigarette butts were left next to the chairs on her porch. Gilman and her husband don't smoke. Around the time that she first complained to the Longview City Council this spring, somebody climbed onto her roof.

Gilman began advocating for city and county officials to act in response to the neighborhood's concerns and worked with the Highlands Neighborhood Association to lead the expansion of the block watch program. Dozens of residents have already signed up to be part of the watch for the initial two blocks.

"We're getting more of us to say ‘you have to help this community.’ We can stand together for this," Gilman said.

Despite the perception of a rise in crime by neighbors, the number of calls to report suspected crimes in the Highlands in 2021 is similar to records 15 years ago.

An improvement plan for the neighborhood in 2006 says 6,713 calls were made to the police about suspected crimes in the Highlands. In 2021, the Highlands and the nearby St. Helens neighborhood made 6,410 police calls, according to police records. Police say the Highlands made up the majority of incidents of the two sections of town.

The two most frequent types of calls that came from the Highlands this year were abandoned vehicles and suspicious activity, neither of which are high-priority or felony crimes, according to police records.

Gilman and fellow block watch organizer Crystal Moldenhauer said residents are discouraged from calling the police because they have seen slow responses for thefts, drug incidents and other lower-priority calls.

Moldenhauer, a Longview School Board member, lived in the Highlands for two years and spent time in the neighborhood on and off growing up.

Moldenhauer said she didn't feel safe letting her kids walk to Archie Anderson Park recently. She pointed to a handful of violent crimes that happened this year and a suspected rise in drug use, which she saw direct and indirect signs of throughout the neighborhood.

"I grew up around addicts, so I can pick them out. You can tell by their demeanor, how they react to you, the ways they meet up at certain places," Moldenhauer said.

Moldenhauer said she suspects much of the recent crime is driven by residents of the homeless campsite on Alabama Street. The camp is not in the Highlands but has sat directly across Oregon Way from the neighborhood for two and a half years.

The interest in expanding the Highlands' block watch program to prevent suspected crime predates the campsite. When Highlands residents were interviewed in 2018 for the most recent update to the neighborhood's revitalization plan, an expanded block watch program was one of the most frequently requested changes.

'More eyes on problems'

Longview Police Sgt. Brian Streissguth is a community service officer who's been helping to organize the block watch for the Highlands for the past three months. Streissguth said a large part of the work he did was teaching residents how to be vigilant and notice the details that made for strong eyewitness statements.

"By being a united group and being aware of what's going on around, there are more eyes on problems that can be solved," Streissguth said.

The stated focus of the block watch is to identify, capture and report suspected crimes and suspicious behavior to the police. Gilman and Moldenhauer were quick to say that 'capture' means taking pictures and recording videos that can be submitted as part of complaints.

"We explicitly say we don't want them to take the law into their own hands,” Streissguth said. “Just being vigilant is all we’re asking people to do."

The group could also work to make Highlands residents get to know their neighbors better. Gilman said block watch captains could organize help for elderly or disabled residents.

"We will have a phone tree and messages between neighbors participating, so we can get ahold of each other when something happens," Gilman said.

Another level of crime prevention is returning to the neighborhood later this year when the Longview police plan to open a satellite station in Archie Anderson Park. The previous Highlands station closed in 2019 when the department's lease ended as new property owners took over the building. The new station is on track to be completed around September.

Streissguth will be based out of the satellite station, along with the department's behavioral health unit and other officers. He said the consistent police presence in the neighborhood should improve response times and provide a better feeling of security.

"I'm encouraged by the excitement level to have the police department back in the Highlands," Streissguth said.

