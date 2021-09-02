So far, $90K in Cowlitz County Superior Court fees to be refunded in Blake decision cases

When people are convicted of crimes, they often owe money to the court and victims' families, in addition to serving time in jail or prison. According to the American Civil Liberties Union of Washington, the average amount of these Legal Financial Obligations, or LFOs, for a felony case in Washington state is $2,540. Cowlitz County Prosecuting Attorney Ryan Jurvakainen said people are entitled to the amount of fees they paid, not what they were ordered to pay.

Invalid law

In February, the state Supreme Court ruled Washington’s simple drug possession law was unconstitutional. The ruling, known as the Blake decision, overturned roughly 40 years of convictions of people possessing drugs for their own use, as opposed to selling narcotics.

Myklebust said it is unclear if the state will have enough funds to cover the county's total reimbursement fees because the figure is subject to change, as, over time, people continue to vacate their convictions, enabling them to receive refunds. She said most of the county court fees goes to the state, and a small portion is allocated to the county general fund.

After the state Supreme Court ruling, simple drug possession convictions weren’t automatically erased. County officials where the convictions took place are re-evaluating sentences without the unconstitutional charge and holding hearings to finalize new sentences, or completing paperwork to remove convictions from records. Jurvakainen said his office likely will be working on vacations of Blake case convictions for "a very long time."

