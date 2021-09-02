So far, $90K in Cowlitz County Superior Court fees to be refunded in Blake decision cases

State officials are planning to possibly pay back millions of dollars in Cowlitz County Superior Court fees to people convicted of simple drug possession — a now invalid state law.
People who have gone through the legal process to remove simple drug possession convictions from their records will be reimbursed with state funds the court fees they paid as part of their sentence.
County reimbursements
As of Tuesday, roughly $90,294 in paid court fees is scheduled to be returned to people who vacated simple drug possession convictions in Cowlitz County, said Cowlitz County Clerk Staci Myklebust. The total accounts for 177 cases, none of which included restitution to victims, she added.
The county is waiting for the state to allocate pledged money to cover the reimbursements before refunds are distributed, Myklebust said, adding there is no established timeline for the state to allocate money to counties or for counties to pay reimbursements.
The county's current reimbursement total likely will grow, she added.
Overall, the county has collected roughly $3.1 million in court fees for simple drug possession convictions from 1993 — when courts across the state joined the same accounting system — to June 30, Myklebust said. To receive court fee refunds, people have to initiate the formal legal process to remove the now void conviction from their records.
When people are convicted of crimes, they often owe money to the court and victims' families, in addition to serving time in jail or prison. According to the American Civil Liberties Union of Washington, the average amount of these Legal Financial Obligations, or LFOs, for a felony case in Washington state is $2,540. Cowlitz County Prosecuting Attorney Ryan Jurvakainen said people are entitled to the amount of fees they paid, not what they were ordered to pay.
Invalid law
In February, the state Supreme Court ruled Washington’s simple drug possession law was unconstitutional. The ruling, known as the Blake decision, overturned roughly 40 years of convictions of people possessing drugs for their own use, as opposed to selling narcotics.
Myklebust said it is unclear if the state will have enough funds to cover the county's total reimbursement fees because the figure is subject to change, as, over time, people continue to vacate their convictions, enabling them to receive refunds. She said most of the county court fees goes to the state, and a small portion is allocated to the county general fund.
After the state Supreme Court ruling, simple drug possession convictions weren’t automatically erased. County officials where the convictions took place are re-evaluating sentences without the unconstitutional charge and holding hearings to finalize new sentences, or completing paperwork to remove convictions from records. Jurvakainen said his office likely will be working on vacations of Blake case convictions for "a very long time."