Six positive COVID cases in Cowlitz County Jail since Friday

Six inmates inside the Cowlitz County Jail have tested positive for COVID-19 from Friday through Wednesday, report officials.

There are 142 inmates currently housed in the jail, said Cowlitz County Corrections Director Marin Fox, meaning the positive cases account for about 4% of the population. Fox said the positive cases include the general population and new bookings.

People who test positive are quarantined from the rest of the jail population and jail staff, she added. Fox said people being booked into jail are tested for COVID-19 and housed in specific quarters, then tested again before placement with the rest of population. The general population shares cells.

No inmates have been transferred to the hospital or died from COVID-19 since the pandemic began, Fox said.

The jail houses people convicted of lesser crimes or felony defendants awaiting trial.

The Washington State Department of Corrections operates the state prisons and work release programs and reports 16 inmates have died from COVID-19 since the pandemic began, and 6,894 people have recovered from positive cases. The department reports the rate for DOC COVID-19 deaths is 0.23% compared to 1.4% for the state overall.

One positive case was reported for an inmate at the Longview work release program and five positive cases were reported by staff members since the pandemic began.

The Department of Corrections reports about 55% of inmates and about 48% of staff are fully vaccinated.

