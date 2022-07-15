Six people displaced after fire near Battle Ground

CLARK COUNTY — Firefighters extinguished a blaze Thursday afternoon in rural north Clark County that displaced two adults and four children, though no one was physically hurt in the incident.

Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue at 2:57 p.m. Thursday responded to 311th Circle near Battle Ground after reports of a manufactured home that had caught fire and was spreading to nearby vehicles, according to a news release from the department.

No one was home during the incident and no injuries were reported. The six displaced people are being assisted by the Red Cross as the Clark County Fire Marshal's Office investigates the cause of the fire.

Limited access and the obscure location of the property initially delayed response, the fire department said.

A total five engines, one tower ladder, three water tenders, one ambulance, four chief officers and one fire marshal arrived to help in the firefighting efforts.

Clark County Fire District 3, Clark County Fire District 10, North Country EMS, Clark County Fire Marshal's Office and Clark PUD assisted.