Four men were sent to the hospital early Sunday after a single-vehicle crash near the intersection of Oregon and Industrial ways in Longview.

Washington State Patrol reports drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash, which was caused by speed and impairment.

A Toyota RAV4 was driving southbound on Oregon Way, through the Industrial Way intersection around 3:15 a.m., when the driver couldn't make it around a curve, crossed the center medium and came to rest on a road parallel to Oregon Way called East Port Way, according to a WSP report.

The four people in the vehicle were AJ Albert, 18, of Longview; Jaywan Skinny, 22, of Kelso; Dacanay Detor, 18, of Kelso; and Gerald R. Manuel, 27, of Longview. The latter two were identified as passengers, while Washington State Patrol reports troopers are investigating who was driving.

All four people were taken to PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center and the SUV was totaled.