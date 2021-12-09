Silver Lake man pleads not guilty to child rape, incest Thursday

A man previously convicted of incest pleaded not guilty to 16 felony charges of child sexual abuse Thursday in Cowlitz County Superior Court.

Aaron Jessop, 45, of Silver Lake, was arrested Nov. 23 after three people told authorities they were sexually abused multiple times by Jessop when they were around 12 years. The victims were known to Jessop during the alleged offenses in 2002, 2007 and 2010, according to court documents.

Jessop previously was convicted of two crimes in Cowlitz County: second-degree incest in 1996 and taking a motor vehicle without permission in 1989, state court records.

Jessop was released from jail on a $50,000 bond on Nov. 24 and his trial is scheduled for March 1 in Cowlitz County Superior Court. He is charged with two counts of first-degree child rape, two counts of first-degree incest, six counts of second-degree incest, and six counts of first-degree child molestation.

