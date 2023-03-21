Silver Lake resident Aaron Wardell Jessop, 47, entered a plea deal with Cowlitz County prosecutors for molesting three children more than a decade ago and was sentenced Monday.

Jessop pleaded guilty last month to three counts of second-degree child molestation. He was sentenced Monday to eight years in a Washington State prison and two years of community custody for knowingly having sexual contact with three children in 2002, 2007 and 2010, court records show.

Jessop must register as a sex offender, make no contact with his victims and pay restitution.

Jessop initially faced 16 felony charges ranging from child rape to molestation, plus other sex crimes involving children.

The victim's ages reportedly ranged from 12 to 14 years old during the abuse, and all talked about being sexually abused by Jessop for multiple years.

When police interviewed Jessop initially, he denied the accusations, police records show.

Jessop was found guilty in 1996 of second-degree incest for sexually abusing a relative. He was a teenager when he allegedly sexually abused a family member while she was sleeping, a police report states.

He also has an unrelated conviction from 1989 for taking a car without the owner's permission.