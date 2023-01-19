Shooting occurs Thursday near St. Helens Elementary in Longview

A shooting sent multiple schools into lockdown as police descended onto the Highlands Thursday afternoon, leading to a person detained, according to Longview police spokesperson Branded McNew.

Police arrived at roughly 1:28 p.m. in the 200 block of Baltimore Street after multiple calls reported shots fired and people running.

After police arrived at the scene, they concluded that the shooter or shooters fled on foot. Police have not yet released identities of the people involved.

McNew said the shooting occurred in an alley, and one person, located on the 700 block of 33rd Avenue was taken into custody after a brief standoff with police. No one was hurt or killed during the event, police say.

There was police presence as of 4:20 p.m. at both the 200 block of Baltimore Street and 700 block of 33rd Avenue locations.

The shooting occurred about five blocks from St. Helens Elementary, and police notified district officials of the shooting at about 1:40 p.m. about the incident.

Longview Public Schools' R.A. Long High School, Monticello Middle School and Olympic Elementary schools delayed the release of students until the district received the all-clear from police, said Rick Parrish, executive director of communications and operations for Longview Public Schools.

Parrish said educators continued to teach students as police were investigating the shooting and students were allowed to leave at approximately 2:35 p.m.

Parrish wrote in a statement to parents, "The safety and security of students and employees is a top priority, and we appreciate your support and understanding when these situations arise."