Semi collision kills Woodland woman Monday in Ridgefield

A 72-year-old woman from Woodland died after she pulled in front of a semitruck Monday afternoon in Ridgefield.
The Clark County Sherriff's Office reports Jackie Mizer died after she drove her 2016 Hyundai Elantra into the path of a Freightliner truck. According to the sheriff's office, a witness said the Elantra was stopped at the Northeast 29th Avenue stop sign, and then pulled in front of the truck on Northeast 259th Street. There is no stop sign or light on that section of Northeast 259th Street.
The Vancouver truck driver told police he tried to stop in time, but hit the Hyundai's left rear door, sending the vehicle into a ditch. Deputies said Mizer died at the hospital.
The Clark County Traffic Unit is continuing to investigate the accident.