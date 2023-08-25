A second man charged in connection to a Woodland drive-by shooting in May pleaded guilty Wednesday to multiple charges and was sentenced to three years.

Thomas Henry Lewis, 40, of Woodland, pleaded guilty to second-degree assault with a firearm enhancement and drive-by shooting, as well as first-degree rendering criminal assistance to his co-conspirator and brother David Wayne Lewis, 42, of Kalispell, Montana.

Thomas Henry Lewis admitted to being an accomplice to the shooting; he drove the SUV his brother fired shots from, according to the plea deal.

Thomas Henry Lewis was sentenced to three years in state prison and 18 months of community custody. He must obtain a substance-abuse evaluation and could pay up to $75,000 in restitution.

Presiding Cowlitz County Superior Court Judge Michael Evans, wearing his customary bow tie, said the incident "just can't exist in our community."

"It's quite frightening (that) people go to such extreme measures," he said.

The incident occurred on May 20 at an Astro gas station in Woodland when a verbal altercation became physical and escalated into a car chase that included gunfire.

The victim told authorities a man who assaulted him at the gas station was the same person who shot at him, a police report states, and one of the bullets grazed his right leg.

When the victim arrived at the Woodland police station on a recommendation from the 911 dispatcher, his vehicle was "riddled with bullet holes," and its rear windshield broken, the report states.

Thomas Henry Lewis was detained in Flathead County, Montana. His brother pleaded guilty earlier this month to first-degree assault with a firearm enhancement and drive-by shooting. He was sentenced to about 10 years in state prison plus three years of community custody for his involvement in the shooting.