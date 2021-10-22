Second member in alleged Cowlitz County organized crime ring pleads not guilty

The Longview man accused of helping his cousin in a local organized drug ring pleaded not guilty Thursday in Cowlitz County Superior Court.

Carlos Alfredo Pelayo Muro, 31, was arrested Oct. 14 for suspicion of twice delivering controlled substances within 1,000 feet of local school bus stops.

According to the probable cause statement leading to his arrest, Muro is the cousin of Efrein Velarde Pelayo, 33, who pleaded not guilty Oct. 14 to leading and profiteering from organized crime, as well as three felony drug charges and first-degree criminal impersonation.

Court documents state Muro allegedly sold heroin and methamphetamines to a police informant for Pelayo twice last winter; once near a Longview School District bus stop and another by a Kelso School District bus stop. The police said the informant also paid Muro during another meet-up between Jan. 14 and Jan. 20 for a previous methamphetamine purchase. The Longview Police Department Street Crimes Unit said they watched each transaction.

The police state Pelayo “has been named as a large drug supplier in other investigations that involved the arrest of other low- or mid-level dealers in the greater Cowlitz County area.”

Muro posted his $5,000 bail on Oct. 15, according to court records, and Pelayo posted his $50,000 bail on Oct. 8. Muro is due back in court Dec. 9 and Pelayo on Nov. 18. However, Pelayo recently replaced his attorney so court dates might change.

