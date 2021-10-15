Second arrest made in alleged Cowlitz County drug trafficking organization

Longview officers arrested a man Thursday in connection to an investigation in a local drug trafficking organization.

Carlos Alfredo Pelayo Muro, 31, of Longview was arrested for suspicion of three felony drug charges Thursday and is in Cowlitz County Jail awaiting his first court appearance.

Alleged leader of Cowlitz County drug trafficking organization pleads not guilty Thursday A Longview man pleaded not guilty Thursday to charges of leading and profiting from organized crime when he allegedly sent a runner to sell he…

According to the probable cause statement in a different case, Muro is the cousin of Efrein Velarde Pelayo, 33, who pleaded not guilty Thursday to leading and profiteering from organized crime, as well as three felony drug charges and first-degree criminal impersonation.

Pelayo's probable cause statement states Muro allegedly sold heroin or methamphetamines to a police informant for Pelayo twice last winter. The police said the informant also paid Muro during another meet-up between Jan. 14 and 20 for a previous methamphetamine purchase. The Longview Police Department Street Crimes Unit said they watched each transaction.

The police state Pelayo “has been named as a large drug supplier in other investigations that involved the arrest of other low- or mid-level dealers in the greater Cowlitz County area.”

