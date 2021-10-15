 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Second arrest made in alleged Cowlitz County drug trafficking organization
0 comments
editor's pick

Second arrest made in alleged Cowlitz County drug trafficking organization

{{featured_button_text}}
Police lights

Longview officers arrested a man Thursday in connection to an investigation in a local drug trafficking organization.

Carlos Alfredo Pelayo Muro, 31, of Longview was arrested for suspicion of three felony drug charges Thursday and is in Cowlitz County Jail awaiting his first court appearance. 

According to the probable cause statement in a different case, Muro is the cousin of Efrein Velarde Pelayo, 33, who pleaded not guilty Thursday to leading and profiteering from organized crime, as well as three felony drug charges and first-degree criminal impersonation.

Pelayo's probable cause statement states Muro allegedly sold heroin or methamphetamines to a police informant for Pelayo twice last winter. The police said the informant also paid Muro during another meet-up between Jan. 14 and 20 for a previous methamphetamine purchase. The Longview Police Department Street Crimes Unit said they watched each transaction.

The police state Pelayo “has been named as a large drug supplier in other investigations that involved the arrest of other low- or mid-level dealers in the greater Cowlitz County area.”

0 comments
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

UN claims millions more people are hungry

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News