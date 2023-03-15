WOODLAND — A Seattle man was taken to a Vancouver hospital after being hit by a car while riding an electric bicycle Sunday evening on Interstate 5 near Woodland.

The Washington State Patrol responded at 7:55 p.m. to I-5 north near Milepost 21.

Kevin W. Vandergriff, 46, was riding an electric bicycle in the center lane of the freeway. Kristen L. Schaffner, 49, of Lakewood, was driving a Hyundai Sonata in the left lane and behind Vandergriff. She merged into the middle lane, and her Hyundai struck Vandergriff’s bicycle, according to a State Patrol crash memo.

Vandergriff was riding his bicycle on a limited access highway, which prohibits bicycles except on the right shoulder. He was not wearing reflective clothing, and his bicycle didn’t have lights or reflective equipment, the State Patrol said. He was also not wearing a U.S. Department of Transportation-compliant helmet.

Vandergriff was taken to PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center for his injuries. Schaffner was uninjured, the crash memo states.

Schaffner reported the crash to 911, according to the State Patrol.

Investigators said they do not know whether drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.