Search for 'armed and dangerous' suspect in Rainier suspended; man still at large

RAINIER — Authorities say they have suspended a search near Rainier for a man who has been on the run from police for weeks.

Kevin James Reynolds, 41, of Kalama is still considered "armed and dangerous" and people who see him should call 911 immediately, officials report.

According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement started searching for Reynolds around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday near Heath Road and Old Rainier Road, west of the city of Rainier.

Hours later authorities suspended the search, which they say included looking through buildings, homes and property, and the request for local people to secure their homes and stay inside was lifted.

According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, deputies "have no reason to believe the suspect is still in the area..."

Rainier School District Superintendent Joseph Hattrick released a message to the community Wednesday morning saying school will continue as normal.

Hattrick says district staff sweeped the campus Wednesday morning to ensure it's safe, and law enforcement will patrol the campus throughout the day.

He says Tuesday night's search included K9 units, drones and a SWAT team, and the community should continue to be aware of their surroundings.

"This also serves as a reminder that we all must be continuously vigilant because while we know the name and face of last night’s suspect," Hattrick writes, "we must always be on the lookout for anything or anyone that could raise suspicion."

History

Reynolds is wanted for allegedly breaking into a home, last month, armed with a rifle and stealing a cell phone from one of the inhabitants, according to Cowlitz County Chief Criminal Deputy Troy Brightbill. The department started searching for him in the Lexington area on Oct. 28 but did not locate him.

A warrant for his arrest was filed on Nov. 4 in Cowlitz County Superior Court and states he is accused of first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary, first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, possessing stolen property in the first degree and attempting to elude a police vehicle.

Reynolds is the same person who, in August, also allegedly held a gun to another man’s head, robbed him and stole his car in the 1400 block of Alabama Street in Longview. Kalama Police later found Reynolds in the stolen car the next day with the wallet in hand, police reports say.

Authorities describe Reynolds as having “distinctive facial tattoos." A photo of him shows him with neck tattoos, as well as two triangle tattoos around his eyes.