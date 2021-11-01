Savannah Eastman pleads guilty to criminal assistance in DeRosier shooting case Monday in Cowlitz County Court

The woman who police say tried to help Cowlitz County Deputy Justin DeRosier’s killer escape in 2020 pleaded guilty Monday in Cowlitz County Superior Court.
Savannah Eastman, 26, pleaded guilty to her original felony charge of first-degree rendering criminal assistance, as well as the new charge of first-degree criminal impersonation.
Cowlitz County Superior Court Judge Patricia Fassett read Eastman’s plea in court, stating Eastman admitted to helping Brian Butts, 33, of Kalama find a vehicle after knowing “he was wanted for murder of a county sheriff’s deputy.” Eastman’s plea stated she believed Butts had been taken to her home by her ex-boyfriend and she “wanted him out of [her] house,” so she “attempted to provide him a vehicle.”
Eastman stated at Monday’s hearing that, even though her “conduct did not include the conduct necessary to establish” the new charge of criminal impersonation, she was pleading guilty to “obtain a higher offender score to be eligible to ask for” an alternative sentence to prison. Eastman is set to be evaluated to possibly receive the alternative of community supervision instead of prison, and her sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 13 in Cowlitz County Superior Court.
Timeline
A previous report by The Daily News states Eastman’s ex-boyfriend called her to arrange a getaway ride for Butts shortly after Butts shot DeRosier, 29, on April 13, 2019. According to police records, Eastman then called Ricky Roberts Jr. about 11 times between 2 and 6 a.m. the morning after DeRosier was shot. Woodland officers found Roberts alone in a vehicle about 2 miles south of the shooting location the same day.
However, Butts did not make it to the vehicle. About 22 hours after DeRosier’s shooting, Butts was fatally shot by Kelso officers after he fired at them off Spencer Creak Road in Kalama. DeRosier died from the gunshot wounds at the hospital on April 14, 2019, as well.
Though the reason he shot DeRosier wasn’t determined before Butts’s death, police state Butts’s body was found with roughly $3,000 worth of methamphetamines.
The brother of Eastman’s ex-boyfriend, Mathew Veatch, was convicted to 11 months in jail in 2020 after pleading guilty to leading Butts through the nearby woods after knowing he shot a deputy.
Roberts, who was born in 1994, pleaded guilty to the misdemeanor of third-degree criminal assistance and his sentencing date is set to be scheduled on Dec. 9, according to court records.