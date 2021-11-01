Savannah Eastman pleads guilty to criminal assistance in DeRosier shooting case Monday in Cowlitz County Court

The woman who police say tried to help Cowlitz County Deputy Justin DeRosier’s killer escape in 2020 pleaded guilty Monday in Cowlitz County Superior Court.

Savannah Eastman, 26, pleaded guilty to her original felony charge of first-degree rendering criminal assistance, as well as the new charge of first-degree criminal impersonation.

+3 Fallen Cowlitz County Deputy DeRosier, retired Kalama officers receive state medals of honor Friday OLYMPIA — The widow, orphan and parents of fallen Cowlitz County Deputy Justin DeRosier accepted his medal of honor Friday at a state capitol …

Cowlitz County Superior Court Judge Patricia Fassett read Eastman’s plea in court, stating Eastman admitted to helping Brian Butts, 33, of Kalama find a vehicle after knowing “he was wanted for murder of a county sheriff’s deputy.” Eastman’s plea stated she believed Butts had been taken to her home by her ex-boyfriend and she “wanted him out of [her] house,” so she “attempted to provide him a vehicle.”

Eastman stated at Monday’s hearing that, even though her “conduct did not include the conduct necessary to establish” the new charge of criminal impersonation, she was pleading guilty to “obtain a higher offender score to be eligible to ask for” an alternative sentence to prison. Eastman is set to be evaluated to possibly receive the alternative of community supervision instead of prison, and her sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 13 in Cowlitz County Superior Court.

Timeline

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}