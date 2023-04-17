Longview police arrested a 53-year-old man after he allegedly fired a gun multiple times late Saturday night — drawing a police presence that included a regional SWAT team.

No injuries were reported, according to a post from the Longview Police Department on its Facebook page.

On April 15, Thomas Chy McGuire of Longview was arrested after an hourslong standoff with law enforcement at a residence on the 3100 block of Hawthorne Street after residents made several emergency calls about a man firing a handgun, the Facebook post said. It was not clear if this was McGuire's home.

Police were dispatched at about 5 p.m. and were able to identify the suspect as McGuire, who was refusing police commands to exit the building and surrender, LPD said. Police say he elected to barricade himself, armed, within the home.

Only after the deployment of the Lower Columbia SWAT team and a nearly two-hour talk with crisis negotiators did McGuire agree to surrender to law enforcement, at roughly 10:20 p.m., Longview police said.

According to records with the Cowlitz County Jail, McGuire faces multiple charges, including resisting arrest, aiming or discharging firearms, and unlawful possession of a firearm. He was scheduled to appear before Cowlitz County Superior Court Judge Marilyn K. Haan at 1 p.m., Monday afternoon for a preliminary appearance.

Longview Police Department spokesperson Captain Brandon McNew told The Daily News that McGuire was alone at the time of the incident and intoxicated during his arrest.

Investigators believe the shooting was "reckless," but that McGuire was not trying to target anyone, McNew said. Investigators believe he also lit fireworks in a "celebratory or festive" act.

McGuire is a convicted felon with a lengthy criminal history that dates back to the late 1980s, with charges ranging from burglary, assault, unlawful possession of firearms, and communication with a minor for immoral purposes.