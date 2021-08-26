Saturday motorcycle ride to Johnston Ridge honors fallen Cowlitz County deputy, as two defendants await sentencing

Motorcyclists are raising scholarship funds and honoring a Cowlitz County Sherriff’s Office deputy killed in the line of duty in 2019. Two defendants charged in assisting the suspected killer are still awaiting sentencing.
Ride
Registration for the third annual Deputy Justin DeRosier Memorial Ride starts at 8:30 a.m. Saturday at the Kelso-Longview Elks Lodge parking lot on Ash Street in Kelso. The ride begins an hour later. Riders pay $20 and passengers pay $10 to ride roughly an hour northeast to the Johnston Ridge Observatory on Mount St. Helens.
Organizer Craig Klingberg said motorcyclists, and a few classic car drivers, join from across the state to honor DeRosier and view the mountain.
“He was a fantastic individual,” Klingberg said. “He was a great community person, a great family person. Being able to honor someone like that year after year, I think is important.”
The first ride drew about 100 participants and about $7,500 in scholarship donations, he said. Participation halved last year, due to the pandemic, but still raised about $3,500. The first year’s event included a lunch, silent auction and raffle, but Klingberg said those additions have been canceled the past two years due to COVID-19.
Kelso Public Schools Foundation Executive Director Rick Davis said the DeRosier scholarship supports Kelso High School graduates interested in studying criminal justice, including in college or at a police academy.
DeRosier graduated from Kelso High School in 2008 and earned a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Washington State University in 2012, according to his obituary. He joined the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office in 2016, and was killed in the line of duty three years later.
Killing
On April 13, 2019, DeRosier was shot while checking on a motorhome blocking a road at the north end of Kalama. He died in the hospital the next day. A 22-hour manhunt for suspect Brian Butts, 33, of Kalama, resulted in him being fatally shot by Kelso officers after Butts fired at them off Spencer Creek Road in Kalama. Butts’ body was found with roughly $3,000 worth of methamphetamine, according to police.
Three people were charged with helping Butts escape the manhunt. Matthew Veatch was convicted to 11 months in jail in 2020 for aiding Butts’s escape when he lead Butts through a nearby woods after knowing he shot an officer.
Ricky Roberts pleaded guilty to third-degree criminal assistance and is awaiting a Sept. 16 sentencing in Cowlitz County Superior Court. Savannah Eastman is charged with first-degree criminal assistance and is scheduled to plead guilty Sept. 15 in Cowlitz County Superior Court, according to court records as of Thursday. Both defendants were born in 1994, according to the court.