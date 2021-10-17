 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Safely dispose of unused prescriptions Oct. 23 in Kalama
0 comments
editor's pick

Safely dispose of unused prescriptions Oct. 23 in Kalama

{{featured_button_text}}
Prescription bottles

Prescription medication 

 Contributed

KALAMA — The Kalama Police Department plans to safely dispose of the community's unused prescription drugs Oct. 23, on National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

The department is collecting controlled, non-controlled and over-the-counter drugs, with no questions asked, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 23 at their Frontage Road building. 

Officers advise removing identifying information from prescription pill bottles before disposal. Items that will not be accepted include injectables, syringes, chemotherapy drugs and inhalers.

According to takebackday.dea.gov, not properly disposing of prescription drugs can lead to accidental poisoning, misuse or overdose. Flushing medications also contaminates local water systems and can reach local fish and wildlife, police said. 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Hillary, Chelsea Clinton arrive at Calif. hospital

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News