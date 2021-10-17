Safely dispose of unused prescriptions Oct. 23 in Kalama

KALAMA — The Kalama Police Department plans to safely dispose of the community's unused prescription drugs Oct. 23, on National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

The department is collecting controlled, non-controlled and over-the-counter drugs, with no questions asked, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 23 at their Frontage Road building.

Officers advise removing identifying information from prescription pill bottles before disposal. Items that will not be accepted include injectables, syringes, chemotherapy drugs and inhalers.

According to takebackday.dea.gov, not properly disposing of prescription drugs can lead to accidental poisoning, misuse or overdose. Flushing medications also contaminates local water systems and can reach local fish and wildlife, police said.

