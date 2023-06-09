Local law enforcement agencies starting to use body cameras is increasing Cowlitz County prosecutors’ and public defenders’ workloads, according to the offices.

“It provides a lot of good information, but for purposes of process, it creates a lot more work,” said Ryan Jurvakainen, prosecuting attorney, during an early May county commissioner workshop.

Statewide, law enforcement agencies are rolling out body cameras to comply with a 2021 law requiring certain interviews to be recorded.

Longview, Kelso and Kalama police departments have begun using the cameras, with Woodland and Castle Rock in the process, Jurvakainen said. Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office is working on a rollout in conjunction with dash cams, he added.

When law enforcement send a case to the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, the body camera footage is sent with other documentation, Jurvakainen told the county commissioners. That could be a 10-page police report or thousands of pages plus audio, pictures and video, now including body camera footage, he said.

“Whether it’s a basic misdemeanor, ... or a homicide, or maybe a law enforcement use of force situation that involves potentially 20 to 30 officers, those body cams are rolling from start to finish,” Jurvakainen said. “Now all of a sudden we have hours upon hours of body cam (footage) that comes to our office that has to be be processed, has to be reviewed.”

Agencies with active body cameras send the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office a link to the footage that staff can upload into the case management system and send to defense counsel, Jurvakainen said. For any cases likely to go to trial, staff downloads and maintains the video on a local server to use as needed, he said.

The small number of support staff cannot keep up with processing video along with other tasks, Jurvakainen said. The commissioners approved a new legal specialist position in the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office to handle the body-camera-related workload for superior, district and juvenile courts.

The body cameras have also backlogged the Office of Public Defense’s discovery — or fact finding — process, said Tina Rider, office manager.

After the office receives the link from the prosecutor, staff must download the video to view it, which can take 20 minutes to four hours, Rider said.

“We do not have the staff to sit in front of a computer all day waiting on the downloads to complete to see if the videos will then actually play,” she said.

Some video files are too large to save to the case management system, so every time someone needs to watch the video, it must redownload, Rider said. There are no plans to replace the system, which was purchased in 2021, she said.

“We would love additional staff to help with the added workload the body cams have created, but I do not see this request being approved for our office,” Rider said.

While the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office hasn’t seen a significant increase in public records requests, any that involve body camera footage will take longer to fill, Jurvakainen said.