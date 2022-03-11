Rise in abadoned car complaints leads to concentrated towing Monday in Longview

Longview officers are planning a concentrated sweep of illegally parked or abandoned vehicles Monday after receiving an influx of complaints of the local eyesores.

The department reports officers are scheduled to focus on towing passenger cars and trucks parked illegally or abandoned on city roadways and in city parking lots, starting Monday for three weeks. RVs will not be impounded, said Longview Capt. Branden McNew.

McNew said the department's two employees dedicated to the lower priority call of towing or tagging abandoned vehicles has not been able to keep up with the rise in complaints. The department says officers have received reports of more than 200 abandoned vehicles in Longview in the past three months.

McNew said the city of Longview is reviewing options to tow RVs as well, but currently local tow companies have limited space to impound larger vehicles.

The Longview Police Department says vehicles that can immediately be towed will be prioritized, and those that require a notice before impounding will be tagged and towed once legally allowed without further notice. The department says staff also contacted local tow truck companies of the likely uptick in impounded vehicles over the next month.

