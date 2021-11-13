Reward offered for information about dog that was put down after being stolen Nov. 6

A local man is offering a $250 reward for information about the person who stole and severely injured a pit bull over the weekend.

Kelso resident Josh Hall reported his truck and dog, a 5-year-old pit bull named Colt, stolen from The Home Depot parking lot Nov. 6.

Hall’s dog was discovered near Delta Park in Portland on Nov. 7 by a person who saw the social media posts about the theft. The dog suffered severe injuries to its head, leading Hall and a veterinarian to agree to put him down.

Longview resident Ken Spring is offering a $250 reward for information about the person who hurt the dog. Spring does not know Hall, but told The Daily News he has a Saint Bernard and wanted to “step in and do something to help” a fellow dog owner.

Longview Police Department Capt. Branden McNew said the department would investigate any leads that are sent in, but does not get involved with paid rewards for information.

Hall’s white Ford F350 and a pistol that was inside remained missing as of Monday. McNew said the police department received no new leads since the initial report.

Anyone who has information about the theft or the injuries suffered by the dog are advised to contact the Longview Police Department’s dispatch line by calling 360-442-5800.

