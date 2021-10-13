Retired Cowlitz County Superior Court Judge James Warme dies; adventerous spirit lives on

Retired Cowlitz County Superior Court Judge James Warme died late last week at age 77.

Warme retired from serving two decades on the bench in 2011. He was a Cowlitz County deputy prosecutor and private practice lawyer for two decades before joining the bench.

Retired Cowlitz County Superior Court Judge Stephen Warning joined the bench about five years after Warme and looked to Warme as a mentor, he said. Together, they reviewed the philosophy behind law, where Warning could see Warme’s strength, intelligence and patience.

Warning said his mentor helped him understand the heavy responsibility of making judgements — a call each judge has to decide on their own.

“He was never particularly concerned about how people would react to his decisions if he felt they were right, which is a central quality for a judge,” Warning said.

Warme graduated from Seattle University in 1966, then Georgetown Law School in 1969, according to a previous report by The Daily News. He came to Cowlitz County in 1974, serving four years as the county’s chief criminal deputy prosecutor and 17 years in private practice.

