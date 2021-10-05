Reports of sexually exploited children online rise across nation, as two men face child porn charges in Cowlitz County

Two recent cases of child pornography in Cowlitz County are part of a national uptick in online child exploitation reports across the nation.

One man in Cowlitz County recently was arrested for suspicion of owning child pornography during the pandemic, and another was sentenced. According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, online reports of exchanging sexual images of children or trying to meet children to have sex or take images of them increased by 97.5% from 2019 to 2020.

Washington Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force Detective Sgt. Brandon James in Seattle said technology reliance during the pandemic's business and school closures may have contributed to the increase.

“There has been an explosion of these cyber tips, through 2020 and 2021,” he said. “Predators are at home, kids are at home, everyone is at home, and the intersection of those two entities meet up online.”

Cowlitz County crimes

Michael Swogger, 42, pleaded guilty and was sentenced in September in Cowlitz County Superior Court to about five years in prison and three years in community custody for downloading and possessing child pornography. He was also ordered to pay $2,600 in fines.