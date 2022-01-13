Report of vehicle crashing into Longview home reaches dead end

Longview Police Department officers received a report of a vehicle crashing into a home and someone fleeing the location around 10:15 p.m. Wednesday in the 1600 block of 30th Avenue in Longview.

Capt. Branden McNew said when officers arrived, there was no vehicle at the site. He said officers did not receive an answer on the door after repeated knocks, but later saw a person leaving the home, according to a police report. He said they received limited cooperation from the person and there are no suspects.