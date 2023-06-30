A Ridgefield man accused of strangling his 80-year-old wife Wednesday morning reportedly suffers from mental health problems, apparently triggered by her recent cancer diagnosis, court records show.

Wayne R. Leonetti, 72, appeared Thursday in Clark County Superior Court on suspicion of second-degree domestic violence murder.

Judge David Gregerson granted the prosecution’s request to hold him without bail until a bail hearing July 6. He is scheduled to be arraigned July 12.

The courtroom gallery was packed with people who appeared to be present for Leonetti’s hearing. Leonetti appeared via Zoom from the jail wearing a suicide-prevention smock, given to inmates who may try to harm themselves with standard jail clothing.

Clark County sheriff’s deputies responded at 11:12 a.m. to a house in the 19400 block of Northwest 61st Avenue.

Leonetti called 911 to report he’d just killed his wife, identified by investigators as Alice Bolen. A family member also called 911 to report Leonetti had called her and said he’d killed his wife, according to a probable cause affidavit.

When deputies arrived, they saw Leonetti outside on the front porch with his cellphone to his ear. Deputies ordered him to walk down the driveway to the patrol vehicles, but Leonetti went back inside the house multiple times. After 12 minutes of calling for Leonetti to surrender, he walked to deputies, court record state.

Bolen was pronounced dead at the scene, despite life-saving efforts. Investigators said her injuries were consistent with strangulation, according to the affidavit.

Family members told deputies the couple had been married for 1½ years. They described Leonetti as controlling, especially when it came to Bolen spending time with her grandchildren. They said Leonetti insisted on being with her, and he “couldn’t stand it when she was away from him,” according to court records.

Bolen was diagnosed with breast cancer two months prior, which family members said apparently caused Leonetti to be unable to sleep and have suicidal thoughts. Family members also said they took Leonetti to a hospital about two weeks ago for mental health help and confiscated his firearms for safekeeping at his request, the affidavit states.

Bolen had spent time with her grandchildren Tuesday without Leonetti there, family said, which apparently upset him. She was supposed to pick up the children again Wednesday morning, but she didn’t show up. When family was unable to reach Bolen or Leonetti by phone, they came to the couple’s house and saw the large law enforcement presence, according to court records.

In an interview with deputies, Leonetti said he had a good relationship with Bolen, and he denied having any arguments with her. He said he’d been struggling with sleeping problems, which began with his wife’s cancer diagnosis, as well as depression, the affidavit states.

Leonetti said his therapist told him Bolen’s cancer diagnosis triggered his post-traumatic stress disorder from when his previous spouse of more than 40 years died in 2019. He also later told investigators Bolen told him she was planning to leave him, according to court records.

He reported having trouble sleeping Tuesday night, and investigators said he was unable to recall most of the events of Wednesday morning. Afterward, he sat down, Leonetti said, and “couldn’t believe it.” He said calling 911 was the right thing to do, the affidavit states.