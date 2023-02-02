Police have arrested a 26-year-old man they say attacked a Rainier woman he met online and stole her car.

Jonathan Solomon Friend of Longview is charged with second-degree assault, as well as theft of a motor vehicle and first-degree robbery for allegedly taking the woman's 2015 Chrysler 200. His Cowlitz County Superior Court trial is set for Feb. 16.

Police report on Jan. 9, an officer arrived behind the Shamrock Tavern at 1131 15th Ave. in Longview to find a woman who had run into a nearby stranger's home looking for safety.

Amanda Albright — who gave The Daily News permission to use her name — told police she met Friend on Snapchat and accused him of striking her multiple times in the face after a night out, according to a report.

While at The Carriage Restaurant and Lounge, Albright, 28, said Friend started acting "crazy" and she offered him a ride back to his car "if he would just leave her alone," the police report states.

While Albright was driving him to the Shamrock to pick up his car, Friend allegedly struck Albright in the face with a closed fist after she called him out for lying.

Friend said he could drive her car to his place, instead, but when she disagreed, he hit her again, the report continues.

She eventually agreed to let Friend drive out of fear, and when Friend exited the car to get behind the wheel, Albright ran into a nearby apartment complex for safety, a report states.

An officer reports Albright had "dried blood" around her nostrils and lips, plus swelling and bruising around her right eye when he responded.

Friend allegedly drove off in Albright's Chrysler, which included her personal belongings and $200 in cash.

On Jan. 9, Albright wrote on Facebook, "Jonny Solomon punched me so hard last night. The look on his face after it happened seemed surprised that it didn't knock me out, and I'm so grateful it didn't."

According to a witness, Friend attempted to contact Albright after a confidant posted her story on Facebook, the police report states.

Friend denied that he attacked Albright during an exchange on Facebook after the post was made, claiming he "blacked out."

Albright was able to retrieve her vehicle, but she told The Daily News Friend broke her orbital bone and she is scheduled for surgery, her face needing an implant.

Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office Deputy Troy Brightbill said Friend turned himself in to law enforcement at the Cowlitz County Jail.

Friend posted a $40,000 bond on Jan. 18, and Judge Marilyn Haan issued a no-contact order against Friend. He must maintain at least 100 feet away from Albright.

On Jan. 16, a different woman contacted Kelso police about Friend, who she said he sexually assaulted her in November, according to a police report. The woman did not complete a written statement with officers, so the case went inactive, the report states.

Both women report Friend goes by "Jonny Solomon" on social media.