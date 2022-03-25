Rainier police seek help in finding graffiti culprits

RAINIER — Police officers are looking for information on suspects who spray painted graffiti on vehicles and buildings Tuesday night in Rainier.
The department says "a group of citizens are offering a reward for the positive identification and apprehension" of the suspects.
People can call in tips to the dispatch center at 503-397-1521.
