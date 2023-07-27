A Rainier man was sentenced Wednesday morning in Cowlitz County Superior Court after pleading guilty to three counts of arson concerning a string of Longview fires that damaged private property.

Brian Emmett Good, 48, of Rainier, Oregon, pleaded guilty to three counts of first-degree arson and was sentenced to four years and six months in a Washington state prison.

Good lit four fires on Aug. 26, 2022, damaging vehicles, homes, a barn, a portable toilet and a boat, according to court records.

He must also serve 18 months of community custody and a lifetime no-contact order for his seven victims, decided Cowlitz County Judge Thad Scudder.

Scudder said Good expressed "dangerous behavior" during the hearing and denied the defendant mental health sentencing alternatives, even though Good met the criteria for multiple mental health disorders, according to court documents.

The records state Good recalls igniting a fire after seeing his ex-girlfriend's car "somewhere else" but "not with me," and told authorities he was jealous at the time of the fires, plus "high on meth and alcohol."

One of the victims, Mark McCoy addressed the court Wednesday, saying he didn't know Good very well, but since the events of Aug. 26, 2022, he has been paying more money in insurance, saying, "I want a harsher sentence, I think I'm justified."

McCoy expressed how he fell out of love with camping, as the smell of campfires reminds him of the blaze that damaged the corner of the side of his home up to the roof and an adjacent fence.

One of the blazes started with a portable toilet that spread to a barn, which "caused major damage," the probable cause statement says.

Good initially faced a fourth charge of attempted first-degree arson.